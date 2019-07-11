Comparison of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

As Asset Management businesses, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 137.93 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 32.94% respectively. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.