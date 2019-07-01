Comparison of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is a contrast between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.65 beta which is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.