Comparison of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Since Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,110,182,476.67% -458.3% -163.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,046,106,232.64% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.25 beta means Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 329.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.