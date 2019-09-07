Comparison of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

This is a contrast between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AC Immune SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 27% respectively. Insiders owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.