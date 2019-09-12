Comparison of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.16 N/A 1.12 32.14 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and LSC Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and LSC Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and LSC Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50 LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s downside potential is -3.80% at a $36.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares and 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, LSC Communications Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had bullish trend while LSC Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors LSC Communications Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.