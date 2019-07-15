Comparison of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

We are comparing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.16 N/A 1.11 29.70 Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.49 N/A 7.02 6.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Cass Information Systems Inc. Cass Information Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cass Information Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Cass Information Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36.67 is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Cass Information Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 55.8%. Insiders owned 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76% Cass Information Systems Inc. -4.78% -4.44% -13.72% -18.11% -10.29% -13.72%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had bullish trend while Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.