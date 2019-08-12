Comparison of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 4.34 N/A -3.82 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.43 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.44 beta indicates that Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rosetta Stone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 50.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.