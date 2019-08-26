Comparison of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

This is a contrast between Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.78 N/A -3.82 0.00 RealPage Inc. 61 6.49 N/A 0.37 167.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Riot Blockchain Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.44 beta. RealPage Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival RealPage Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. RealPage Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Riot Blockchain Inc. and RealPage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, RealPage Inc.’s average target price is $68.8, while its potential upside is 8.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors RealPage Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.