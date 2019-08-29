Comparison of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.58 N/A -3.82 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Riot Blockchain Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Gridsum Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares and 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. About 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Gridsum Holding Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. was more bullish than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Riot Blockchain Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.