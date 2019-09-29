Comparison of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

We are contrasting RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 135 11.60 70.69M -0.37 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 27 0.00 8.10M -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RingCentral Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 52,339,700.87% -9.6% -3.4% ShotSpotter Inc. 29,779,411.76% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. Its rival ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. RingCentral Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RingCentral Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of RingCentral Inc. is $141.6, with potential upside of 14.33%. ShotSpotter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55 consensus target price and a 139.34% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ShotSpotter Inc. seems more appealing than RingCentral Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.4%. Insiders held 1.4% of RingCentral Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. was more bullish than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors RingCentral Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.