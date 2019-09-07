Comparison of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 119 14.51 N/A -0.37 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.12 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RingCentral Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pluralsight Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Pluralsight Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RingCentral Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RingCentral Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

RingCentral Inc.’s downside potential is -2.34% at a $132.43 average target price. Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 76.10%. The results provided earlier shows that Pluralsight Inc. appears more favorable than RingCentral Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pluralsight Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has stronger performance than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pluralsight Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.