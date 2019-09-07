Comparison of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

As Application Software companies, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 119 14.51 N/A -0.37 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Gridsum Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.34% for RingCentral Inc. with consensus price target of $132.43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RingCentral Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.4% respectively. About 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.3% are Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has stronger performance than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.