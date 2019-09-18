Comparison of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 consensus price target and a 13.93% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.