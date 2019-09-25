Comparison of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively KemPharm Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 46.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.