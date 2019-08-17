Comparison of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

As Biotechnology companies, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.68 N/A -0.39 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 260.82% upside potential. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 51.52% and its consensus price target is $10. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.