Comparison of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 20 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,308,232,148.82% -58.9% -44.2% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 78,739,002.93% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 274.33% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.25%. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.