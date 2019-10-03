Comparison of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.34 15.76M -2.61 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70,895,186.68% -33.9% -32.5% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 196,296,296.30% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 178.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 76.9% respectively. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.