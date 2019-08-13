Comparison of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 167.57 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

18.3 and 18.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 67.4% respectively. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.