Comparison of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.