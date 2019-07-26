Comparison of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -13.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 70.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.