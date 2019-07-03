Comparison of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.84 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta and it is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average price target and a 182.11% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.