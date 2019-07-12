Comparison of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novan Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.