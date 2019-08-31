Comparison of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 37.61% at a $3 average price target. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 43.82%. Based on the results given earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.