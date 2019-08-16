Comparison of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology companies, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$3 is Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.52%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 254.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
