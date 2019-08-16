Comparison of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology companies, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$3 is Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.52%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 254.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.