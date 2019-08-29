Comparison of REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.94 N/A 3.90 19.14 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has REX American Resources Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 73.44% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 8 of the 8 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.