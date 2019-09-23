Comparison of REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.08 N/A 3.90 19.14 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 demonstrates REX American Resources Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. REX American Resources Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 50.85% respectively. 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 18.66% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.