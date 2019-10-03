Comparison of REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

Both REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 74 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 6,800,430.92% 6.4% 5.2% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation are 12.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. REX American Resources Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. REX American Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 11.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.