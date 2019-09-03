Comparison of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 4 3.91 N/A -11.43 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and PAVmed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and PAVmed Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.5. Competitively, PAVmed Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and PAVmed Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s upside potential is 188.46% at a $9 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares and 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares. About 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend while PAVmed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. beats PAVmed Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.