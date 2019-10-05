Comparison of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 3 0.00 6.71M -11.43 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 34 0.00 8.98M -0.76 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 212,321,615.04% 0% -127.1% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 26,059,199.07% -16.4% -10.6%

The current Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 212.50% and an $9 average price target. OrthoPediatrics Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $53 average price target and a 53.00% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is looking more favorable than OrthoPediatrics Corp., analysts view.

The shares of both ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 52.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend while OrthoPediatrics Corp. had bullish trend.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.