Comparison of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 4 3.95 N/A -11.43 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 6.33 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and AxoGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s beta is 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. AxoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and AxoGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has an average target price of $9, and a 194.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 80.76%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is looking more favorable than AxoGen Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. has weaker performance than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.