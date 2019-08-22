Comparison of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 127.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.52 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $39, and a 252.94% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 40.11% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 77.7%. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.