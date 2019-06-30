Comparison of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 149.65 N/A -3.81 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.84 N/A -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Orgenesis Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $41.75, and a 221.90% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.