Comparison of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 195.90 N/A -3.81 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Immutep Limited.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.