Comparison of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 14.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Institutional investors held 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.