Comparison of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 117.92 N/A -3.81 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 139.33 N/A -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. From a competition point of view, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 144.62% and an $25 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.