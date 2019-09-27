Comparison of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.31 36.01M -3.81 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 409,430,058.31% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 36.6 Current Ratio and a 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.