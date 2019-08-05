Comparison of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Both Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 33 2.59 N/A -1.14 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Retail Value Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Retail Value Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. shares and 24.9% of Secoo Holding Limited shares. 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. has 47.09% stronger performance while Secoo Holding Limited has -11.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Secoo Holding Limited beats Retail Value Inc.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.