Comparison of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Retail Value Inc.
|32
|2.56
|N/A
|-8.95
|0.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Retail Value Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 64.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares and 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares. 0.3% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Retail Value Inc.
|1.11%
|-3.75%
|5.12%
|16.23%
|0%
|28.45%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-15.44%
|-31.43%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-35.8%
For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Ruhnn Holding Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Retail Value Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.
