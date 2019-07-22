Comparison of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 32 2.56 N/A -8.95 0.00 Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Retail Value Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares and 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares. 0.3% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 1.11% -3.75% 5.12% 16.23% 0% 28.45% Ruhnn Holding Limited -15.44% -31.43% 0% 0% 0% -35.8%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Ruhnn Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Retail Value Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.