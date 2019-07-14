Comparison of resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 156.75 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for resTORbio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of resTORbio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 19.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.2. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average target price and a 66.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 57.9% respectively. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.