Comparison of Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.72 N/A 0.98 18.00 Korn Ferry 44 1.14 N/A 1.82 21.58

Table 1 highlights Resources Connection Inc. and Korn Ferry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Korn Ferry appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Resources Connection Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Resources Connection Inc. and Korn Ferry.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 7.4% Korn Ferry 0.00% 8.5% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that Resources Connection Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Korn Ferry has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resources Connection Inc. Its rival Korn Ferry’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Resources Connection Inc. and Korn Ferry’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Korn Ferry 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Korn Ferry’s potential upside is 48.41% and its consensus price target is $58.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Resources Connection Inc. and Korn Ferry are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 91.4% respectively. 0.4% are Resources Connection Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Korn Ferry shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% Korn Ferry -3.44% -0.38% -15.24% -13.25% -39.75% -0.66%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc. has 23.94% stronger performance while Korn Ferry has -0.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Korn Ferry beats Resources Connection Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.