Comparison of ResMed Inc. (RMD) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Both ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 135 2.30 142.38M 3.16 40.73 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 1.58 28.59M -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ResMed Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ResMed Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 105,458,854.90% 22.7% 12.8% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 998,533,109.81% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

ResMed Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harvard Bioscience Inc. are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. ResMed Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ResMed Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ResMed Inc. has a consensus target price of $140, and a 5.74% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ResMed Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 61% respectively. ResMed Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year ResMed Inc. had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.