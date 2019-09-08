Comparison of ResMed Inc. (RMD) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Both ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 115 7.68 N/A 3.16 40.73 Atrion Corporation 832 9.22 N/A 18.93 40.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ResMed Inc. and Atrion Corporation. Atrion Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ResMed Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ResMed Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Atrion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

ResMed Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atrion Corporation’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

ResMed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Atrion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ResMed Inc. and Atrion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.21% for ResMed Inc. with consensus target price of $140.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65% of Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of ResMed Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Atrion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year ResMed Inc. was more bullish than Atrion Corporation.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors ResMed Inc.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.