Comparison of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 1.00 N/A -876.51 0.00 Nevro Corp. 65 7.21 N/A -2.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Nevro Corp. has an average price target of $70.8, with potential downside of -20.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Nevro Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.42% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Nevro Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -67.65% weaker performance while Nevro Corp. has 71.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nevro Corp. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.