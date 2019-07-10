Comparison of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.68 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 while its Current Ratio is 38.1. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.2% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.