Comparison of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 667.75 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Replimune Group Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 6% respectively. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.