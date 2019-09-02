Comparison of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replimune Group Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 3.1%. Insiders owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has weaker performance than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.