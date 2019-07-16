Comparison of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 83.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has stronger performance than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.