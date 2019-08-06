Comparison of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

As Biotechnology companies, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 511.30 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Replimune Group Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.