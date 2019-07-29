Comparison of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We are contrasting Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 67 22.32 N/A 0.37 185.51 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.31 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Repligen Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Repligen Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$65 is Repligen Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -31.19%. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 21.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 0%. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.