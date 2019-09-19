Comparison of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Since Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.30 N/A 0.46 204.75 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Repligen Corporation and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 33.06%. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 178.48% and its consensus target price is $22. The results provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats MediciNova Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.